Priyanka Chopra celebrates bridal shower at Tiffany’s

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Priyanka Chopra totally broke all wedding rules by wearing a wedding dress to her bridal shower.

According to reports and pictures shared on social media, The Quantico star celebrated her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co Blue Box Cafe in New York on Sunday dressed in a figure-hugging white feathery strapless gown.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got engaged just a few months ago after he presented her with gorgeous Tiffany ring, which would explain the venue choice.

Priyanka had given a sneak peek of her look to fans via Instagram Stories where she posted: “My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations.” She also shared pictures and videos from the event that featured celebrity guests like Lupita Nyong’o.

Both mothers of the pair were present but the groom-to-be was reportedly travelling and unable to attend the shower. On when they would actually tie the knot, rumours are still circulating that it may take place next year or in early December in India.