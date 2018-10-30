Parliament watchdog says AG asked to pause 1MDB probe

Kiandee said AG Tommy Thomas wrote to him on October 25 to suggest a sine dine adjournment of the proceedings to avoid affecting pending legal cases related to 1MDB. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) clarified today that the indefinite postponement of its fresh investigation on 1MDB was done on the attorney-general’s request.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said AG Tommy Thomas wrote to him on October 25 to suggest a sine dine adjournment of the proceedings to avoid affecting pending legal cases related to 1MDB.

“Following the adjournment without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing, the PAC will meet with the AG as soon as possible for further discussion,” he said in a statement today.

He did not state, however, when the meeting with AG will take place.

Kiandee said he and several PAC members also met with Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof to inform the latter of the matter after a discussion between the committee members.

The inquiry scheduled to begin yesterday with the questioning of former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang was shelved for the time being, without disclosing the reason for the delay.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to be recalled for questioning into 1MDB.

AG Thomas disclosed in a press statement today that the government is filing a legal case in the UK in a bid to avoid a US$4.32 billion (RM18 billion) payment to Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company on grounds of fraud.