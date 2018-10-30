Lawyer asks courts to review ‘excessive’ bail for arrested Sarawak protesters

Siah said the RM4,000 bail with two sureties each was 'excessive' when noting that their alleged offence was punishable by a maximum fine of RM1,000 or a month in prison. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Oct 30 — A lawyer has applied for the High Court here to review the bail imposed by a Magistrate’s Court on 11 landowners who were arrested by the police for wrongful confinement at a blockade site.

Lawyer Simon Siah said the RM4,000 bail with two sureties each was “excessive” when noting that their alleged offence was punishable by a maximum fine of RM1,000 or a month in prison.

“It has been confirmed that the application for the review of the bail has been fixed for hearing at 9am tomorrow,” Siah told Malay Mail.

The 11 are Donald Heagen anak Jimmy, Edwin Lian anak Baong, Tan anak Kayong, Tangai anak Jinang, Liew Joon Chen, James anak Rundi, Mancha anak Abok, Lawrence anak Ngadi, Andin Aanak Ah Kow, Darren anak Hilary and Lulong anak Bujah

They were charged under Section 340 of the Penal Code over an incident in which villagers of several longhouses erected a blockade on a road to a quarry site in Kelawit, Tatau, in an attempt to force the quarry firm to engage with them over the alleged destruction of their lands and rivers.

The 11 claimed trial when the charge was read to them at the Mukah police station today and were ordered to pay the bail amount.

“This has totally defeated the purpose of a bail,” Siah said when noting that the accused are general workers and farmers who could not afford the sum.

The group were arrested on October 25 and remain in custody as they could not make bail.

Police have since dismantled the blockade.