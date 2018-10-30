Jeffrydin happy ‘pop yeh yeh’ making a comeback

Datuk Jeffrydin performing at the Konsert Lagenda 60an at Istana Budaya. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Veteran singer Datuk Jeffrydin said pop yeh yeh — a music style from the 60s heavily influenced by The Beatles — is gaining fans from a much younger generation.

Jeffrydin recently performed with Masdo, a group of four young men, at Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31.

Masdo was formed in 2015 and is famous for songs like Teruna Dan Dara and Bunga. Its music videos on YouTube have collectively garnered more than 10 million views.

“I am thankful Masdo is keeping the genre alive. Most people don’t know that youngsters like pop yeh yeh.

“When I had shows in Sabah, Sarawak and Indonesia, there were more youngsters in the crowd than people from my era,” he told Malay Mail.

Unlike veteran actors who are finding it hard to make a living, Jeffrydin — famous for songs like Mas Mona and Kenanganku -- said the industry has been kind to him.

“I will head to Batam and then to Jakarta for shows in the near future. The way I see it, fans of pop yeh yeh are growing. I do what I can to keep the genre alive.”