Bursa stays firmer at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Bursa Malaysia stayed firmer at mid-afternoon today lifted by gains in selected heavyweights led by financial services-linked counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,691.59, up 7.86 points from 1,683.73 on Monday.

The index opened 4.45 points stronger at 1,688.18.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 373 to 370, with 324 counters unchanged, 833 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.33 billion shares worth RM859.06 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked 12 sen to RM9.39, Tenaga bagged 28 sen to RM14.38 and Petronas Chemicals added six sen to RM9.37, while CIMB and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM5.60 and RM20.68.

For actives, Datasonic and My E.G Services rose five sen each to 35.5 sen and RM1.18 respectively, while Hibiscus improved one sen to RM1.02.

Sapura Energy lost half-a-sen to 32 sen and Seacera was flat at 20.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index advanced 45.78 points to 11,600.84, the FBMT 100 Index enlarged 45.68 points to 11,464.9 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 56.25 points to 11,581.9.

The FBM Ace Index eased 8.31 points to 4,704.03 and the FBM70 gained 22.65 points to 13,153.89.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 47.02 points to 7,329.24 and the Industrial Products and Services Index expanded 0.23 point to 168.2, while the Financial Services Index accumulated 61.92 points to 17,094.25. — Bernama