Child seats to be mandatory by 2020, transport minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― Parents will be required to install child seats in their cars in two more years if Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s plan goes ahead.

While he said the government will make child seats mandatory by 2020, he also said his ministry is in talks with the Finance Ministry for the safety gear to be exempt from the sales and service tax (SST) so parents will find it more affordable.

“The MKJR has discussed the importance of child seats at length today and the government has decided that its usage will be made mandatory by 2020,” Loke told reporters after chairing the 59th annual general meeting of the Road Safety Council, better known by its Malay abbreviation MKJR, here today.

The MKJR comprises government agencies and departments such as City Hall, Road Transport Department, Public Services Department and Kuala Lumpur Road Safety Department.

Loke said the government will start hold awareness campaigns in 2019 to educate the public about the importance of child seats.

He also said the government is also looking into other ways to make child seats cheaper and encourage more parents to install them soon, including cutting import duty or introducing tax incentives.

Loke said the government has not decided what it would do if people do not comply with the ruling.