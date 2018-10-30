Erma Fatima shares news of sister’s pregnancy on Instagram

Erma Fatima (left) with her sisters Datin Seri Ummi Aida (right), Betty (rear) and their mother Asmah Mohd Ali. — Picture via Instagram @ermafatima

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Veteran actress, director and producer Erma Fatima shared her family’s excitement over news that her sister Betty Rahmad is pregnant in an Instagram video.

Erma also took the opportunity to poke fun at her brother-in-law Adry Damis, saying he need not get married to another woman now that Betty is pregnant.

Her Instagram video has been viewed over 100,000 times with 100 congratulatory messages from fans.

Erma said her sister was fortunate as she herself was unable to have children with her ex-husband Bade Azmi.

The 50-year-old Erma has five adopted children aged between 12 and 25.