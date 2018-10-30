PPBM in controversy for opening doors to Umno men

PPBM’s offer to accept Umno defectors is being viewed unhappily by allies who still reject the Malay nationalist party and its members. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has caused controversy within Pakatan Harapan (PH) by seeking to accommodate Umno defectors that is seen as a move to shore up its support.

The party headed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has upset its allies including DAP.

Some see the move as a bid to frustrate PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to succeed Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

PKR is now the largest party in PH. PPBM is rumoured to be planning to accept the Umno defectors to shift the balance of power.

PPBM supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin triggered the issue by claiming up to 40 MPs could quit Umno to join his party.

He reportedly said these would-be recruits must first serve as independents before PPBM considers their applications to join.

PPBM deputy president Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir said the party would screen Umno defectors, especially office holders, to ensure they were “clean” and compatible with PH’s political culture.

He said those who want to join PPBM should fulfil meet certain criteria, such as abandoning “unhealthy” practices common in Umno.

However, he closed the door on former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak, current president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and prominent party leaders such as Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and and new Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

The ruling coalition is still considered fragile as its administration is still in its infancy. The component parties are also not completely at ease with each other.

Umno is not an immediate threat to DAP, PKR or Amanah, but its lawmakers are attractive to PPBM as both parties appeal to the same voter demographics.

As Umno has yet to steady itself since the general election defeat, its lawmakers are easy targets for PPBM’s bid to rapidly increase its representation in Parliament.

PPBM’s appeal to the Malay community is also not yet firm. It is also preparing to strengthen its position among PH parties.

It currently survives on Dr Mahathir’s personal influence, which was also a driving factor for PH’s general election upset over BN.

PPBM’s offer to accept Umno defectors is being viewed unhappily by allies who still reject the Malay nationalist party and its members.

Perak DAP vice-chairman Prof Abdul Aziz Bari also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the 40 possible defectors to avoid any suspicion of graft.

He said while it was not illegal to defect, it was immoral.

“They were elected on their party tickets and if they cross over, it will not be healthy for the nation’s political stability,” he said.

Other allies are concerned that Umno’s race politics will enter PH through the defectors.

PPBM must decide whether to strengthen itself at a cost to the PH cooperation or to preserve this while leaving itself in a weak position.