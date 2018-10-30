Johor Sultan wants water quality in the state improved

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (centre) during a meeting with the Johor Department of Environment director Datuk Mohammad Ezzani Mat Salleh and Johor Forestry Department director Jeffri Abd Rasid in Johor Baru October 30, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today voiced the need for water quality in the state to improve for the well-being of the people.

He advised that the conditions need to be tightened and industries that emit waste must comply with internationally practiced levels to minimise water pollution in an effort to improve environmental sustainability.

Sultan Ibrahim said this after granting an audience with Johor Department of Environment (DoE) director Datuk Mohammad Ezzani Mat Salleh and Johor Forestry Department director Jeffri Abd Rasid at Istana Pasir Pelangi here today.

Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani was also present at the meeting that took about 30 minutes.

A brief statement and images were later uploaded to Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page at around 12.30pm.

The Johor Sultan is known to take an interest in the state’s water quality and supply.

In November last year, Sultan Ibrahim made a surprise visit to one of the state’s main reservoirs and water treatment plants in Gunung Pulai.

Spread over 52.6ha in the district of Kulai, the reservoir and plant can hold up to 1,220 million gallons. The facility was built during the reign on the late Sultan Ibrahim, the great-grandfather of the current Sultan Ibrahim.

His visit at that time came shortly after the issue of Johor’s water supply grabbed headlines when the state government had to temporarily shut treatment plants along Johor River due to ammonia pollution caused by a poultry farm and factory in the Kota Tinggi district.