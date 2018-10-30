Ambrin: Nobody tampered with my 1MDB audit report

Former auditor general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang speaks to the media at the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 at the Istana Hotel in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Former auditor general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang rejected today a lawmaker’s claim in Parliament that there was manipulation of his 2016 report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Ambrin told reporters he had full authority over the report, which he also asked to be classified under the Official Secrets Act previously.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no tampering.

“I do not know what he means,” said Ambrin, in reference to the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh.

Wong alleged yesterday that changes were made to the Ambrin’s audit report, claiming this was done on the instructions of unnamed officials during the time of the previous government.

Ambrin stood resolutely by the integrity of his prepared report today and rejected any possibility that it was doctored.

“Yes it is my report. I have total control over my report,” he exclaimed.

MORE TO COME