Speaker orders minister, deputies to attend Parliament and answer questions

said that the ministers or deputy ministers who are responsible over their portfolios must be present to respond to any questions raised in Parliament. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Either ministers or their deputies must be present in Parliament to answer questions pertaining to their ministries, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof ruled today.

“Any questions submitted to ministers are subjected to the provisions under the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Orders which is in line with international conventions.

“I once again point out that the ministers or deputy ministers who are responsible over their portfolios must be present to respond to any questions raised,” said Mohamad Ariff.

The Speaker was referring to an incident last week when the home minister and his deputy were both not in Parliament to answer a question posed by Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Economic Affairs Deputy Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin refused at the time to answer the question as it was directed to the Home Ministry.

This triggered an uproar and Ayer HItam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong reminded Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon that the absence of the relevant ministers would set a bad precedent.

Wee then called for Mohd Rashid to make a ruling over the matter.