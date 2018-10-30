Hishammuddin says will work with local cops to find Jho Low

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had pointed out that he has no clue about Low’s exact whereabouts. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein offered his full cooperation to Malaysian police hunting Low Taek Jho, after the inspector-general lauded the former minister’s offer to secure the fugitive financier’s return.

The former defence minister was responding to Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun’s remarks welcoming any assistance in the manhunt for the tycoon also known as Jho Low.

“I was made to understand that PDRM and the Chinese authorities have established a network on this matter,” Hishammuddin said when referring to the police force by its initials.

“Therefore I would in my personal capacity assist our police in their investigations relating to Jho Low.”

However, the Sembrong MP pointed out that he has no clue about Low’s exact whereabouts.

He said his close contacts in China have been informed of his visit on the matter, but expressed doubts that Low was there.

“If Jho Low’s is in China, then why has the Chinese government not handed him over to us?” he asked.

Hishammuddin had previously described Low as key towards bringing closure to the 1MDB issue.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said before that the government welcomed efforts by anyone who could establish contact with the fugitive businessman.

However, Dr Mahathir said Hishammuddin will not get any help from the government to do so.