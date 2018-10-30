Justo: Painful stint in Thai jail worth it to see justice in 1MDB saga

Former PetroSaudi International executive, Xavier Andre Justo delivers his speech during the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 at the Istana Hotel in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Former PetroSaudi International executive Xavier Andre Justo said today the tribulations he underwent as part of the 1MDB corruption scandal were made bearable by knowing that some involved are now facing justice.

Speaking at the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018, Justo described his 18 months’ imprisonment in Thailand for attempted blackmail of PetroSaudi as the worst experience of his life.

“But after seeing the results and outcome, it was worth doing it, but it was very difficult,” he said.

Justo also encouraged potential whistleblowers to come forth, but advised them to take precautions.

He advised them to arm themselves with lawyers and consultants, and to ensure they have the proper support structure to fall back upon in the event of backlash or complications.

“If you do it my way, you will face the consequences, so you have to learn from the lesson of others,” he said.

Justo had been arrested, tried and convicted in Thailand for attempting to blackmail PetroSaudi over a stolen cache of documents in 2015.

He was a key player in the early days of the 1MDB scandal, when he sought to sell the same cache to a local news organisation whose subsequent reports based on the documents caused it to be suspended by the Home Ministry.

Petrosaudi and 1MDB entered into an abortive joint venture in 2012 for which the Malaysian firm still paid the former US$700 million (RM2.7 billion). Justo’s documents, which he tried to sell for US$2 million to the Malaysian outfit, were believed to be linked to that deal.

He was granted a royal pardon in conjunction with late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s 70 years on the throne and Queen Sirikit’s birthday in 2016.