KL shares end morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, propelled by buying interest in consumer and industrial product shares, as buying momentum reemerged in waves amid positive regional peers.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 9.41 points to 1,693.14 from 1,683.73 on Monday.

The index opened 4.45 points stronger at 1,688.18 and moved between 1,680.97 and 1,696.99 throughout the morning session.

On Bursa Malaysia’s broader market, gainers outpaced losers 341 to 338, with 330 counters unchanged, 891 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.17 billion units valued at RM722.27 million.

A dealer said Bursa Malaysia reacted positively towards external catalysts with Japan’s Nikkei Index rising 1.36 per cent to 21,437.94, Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index adding 0.45 per cent to 5,780.58 and South Korea’s KOSPI improving 0.44 per cent to 2,004.76.

Among heavyweights, Maybank advanced 12 sen to RM9.39, Tenaga gained 28 sen to RM14.38 and Petronas Chemicals added six sen to RM9.37, while Public Bank and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM24.58 and RM20.68 respectively.

For actives, Datasonic improved four sen to 34.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum added one sen to RM1.02, Hubline was up half-a-sen to five sen, while Seacera declined half-a-sen to 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 55.46 points to 11,610.52, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 56.05 points to 11,475.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 66.72 points to 11,592.37.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 30.12 points to 4,682.22 and the FBM 70 was 33.58 points higher at 13,165.09.Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 55.27 points to 7,337.49, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched-up 0.35 of-a-point to 168.32 and Financial Services Index improved 79.41 points to 17,111.74. — Bernama