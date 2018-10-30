Bersih 2.0: Did nothing wrong in PD? Anwar welcome to explain himself

Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng said the polls watchdog welcomes whatever explanation Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be giving. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― Any candidate who wishes to explain their campaigning during the Port Dickson by-election are welcome to meet Bersih 2.0, it said today after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed he did not commit any election offences then.

Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng said the polls watchdog welcomes whatever explanation Anwar would be giving.

“I think it’s important to meet them to have a conversation. I think from there you can take it further see how we want to deal with all these issues.

“We would welcome a dialogue and explanation,” Yap told a press conference that was also aired live on Facebook, replying a media question about Anwar’s claim.

Yesterday, Anwar said he is aware that Bersih 2.0 has accused him of committing six out of the 10 election offences in the by-election, but insisted he did not break any rules.

In its election observation report on the October 13 by-election, Bersih 2.0 pointed out how the PKR president-elect campaigned at a free concert, two dinner events and even made a surprise appearance at an awards ceremony for army veterans at Port Dickson’s Army Museum, where no other candidates were invited.

Anwar added he was not given the opportunity to respond to the claims but will however scrutinise the observation made by Bersih 2.0.

Anwar won the Port Dickson seat after defeating six candidates with a landslide majority of 23,560 votes.

In today’s press conference, Bersih 2.0 also announced the new line-up of its steering committee, to be chaired by Thomas Fann of human rights group ENGAGE and Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances.

Fann’s deputy will be Muhamad Faisal Abdul Aziz, who is the secretary-general of Muslim Youth Movement Malaysia.