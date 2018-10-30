Audit report on 1MDB doctored? News to me, ex-chairman says

Datuk Seri Hasan Ariffin says he has no idea of the alleged tampering of the 2016 Auditor General’s report on 1MDB. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― Former Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin denied today any knowledge of or involvement in the alleged tampering of the 2016 Auditor General’s report on 1MDB.

Hasan also insisted that any manipulation of the document would have occurred after his time with the parliamentary watchdog panel.

“That is not my time and I don't know what the current deputy PAC chairman meant by his remark in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“As far as I know, what was presented is as it is,” he said to reporters in the lobby of Parliament today.

The Rompin MP then directed reporters to ask for clarification from current PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

“Such claims are incorrect... let the PAC chairman explain,” Hasan said.

Hasan was appointed PAC chairman in October 2015, replacing Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed who was transferred to the Home Ministry.

Yesterday, Public Accounts Committee deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh told Dewan Rakyat that there was tampering of Tan Sri Ambrin Buang’s audit report on 1MDB.

The Ipoh Timur MP claimed this was done on the instructions of unnamed officials from the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.