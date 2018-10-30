Minister: It cost Putrajaya RM257m to abandon ‘crooked bridge’ in 2006

Works Minister Baru Bian said the government spent RM257.4 million to compensate affected parties when it chose to discontinue the ‘crooked bridge’ project in its first incarnation back in 2006. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― The government spent RM257.4 million to compensate affected parties when it chose to discontinue the “crooked bridge” project in its first incarnation back in 2006, Baru Bian told Parliament today.

During Question Time, the works minister said main contractor Gerbang Perdana Sdn Bhd received RM155 million, with RM67.4 million going to subcontractors and RM35 million as special compensation.

“In April 2006, the fifth prime minister decided not to continue with the bridge project package that includes a rail bridge valued at RM1.113 billion. The decision made by the then Cabinet had taken into consideration multiple factors with implications on moral, financial and international law.

“Following the cancellation, the government had paid a total compensation of RM257.4 million to those involved,” Baru said.

The prime minister at the time was Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong then asked what the present justification was for resurrecting the abandoned project if it will not be able to handle the traffic flow into Singapore.

Baru explained the proposal is still being studied and will be referred to the Cabinet for a decision.