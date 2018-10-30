Full disclosure on all land deals in KL City Plan, FT minister says

FT Minister Khalid Samad says the public will be able to get the full information on all land use within the national capital when the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 is gazetted in mid November. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― The public will be able to get the full information on all land use within the national capital once the Kuala Lumpur City Plan 2020 is gazetted in mid November, Khalid Samad said today.

The Federal Territories minister added that the gazetted plan will also include information on questionable land transactions approved by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“This will include all infringement that was done by previous administration which showed they don't follow the master plan,” he told reporters in Parliament.

Khalid also said that 70 per cent of the 97 dubious land transactions involving City Hall (DBKL) had taken place when Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was the Federal Territories minister.

