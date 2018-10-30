From writing songs on tissue papers to belting hits on stage, meet Bil Musa

Bil Musa will be performing at Urbanscapes 2018 on November 10. — Picture courtesy of Aimanness Harun (@aimannessharun / @aimanness)'

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Singing and playing the piano is her profession but throughout the day Bil Musa enjoys nothing more than writing.

Whether it’s in a coffee shop, at a traffic light, or on a plane, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter confessed to Malay Mail that if it wasn’t for an opportunity to be an artiste, she would have probably ended up as a writer.

She carries a pen wherever she goes.

“I’ve always been writing, whether it’s a story or a letter. I picked this habit up when I started learning the piano more than a decade ago.

“I’ve always got a pen with me because I hate writing on my handphone,” she said.

4 AM, was written while she was waiting for food at a Chinese restaurant in Brighton, England a couple of years ago.

What hurts the most about being alone, I really hate laughing on my own. Cause we used to laugh and laugh and laugh, can I have those memories back.

I woke up again last night, and tried to reach out to her, I’m sorry I raised my voice, I’m sorry I made you think I was a liar.

The song was written on bits of tissue papers while she was taking away supper and speaking on the phone.

“As I was waiting for my food, these four or five words just connected in my head during the conversation and I took out my pen and started searching for something to write on.

“There were bits of tissue paper on the floor and I just kept on writing. It’s a habit of mine to write wherever I am,” said the KL-born.

Her other songs such as were written in a different manner, some on sketch papers while a couple of others on petrol receipts at a traffic light.

“I can easily write a song and sometimes the best ones come off a quick brainstorming session.

“Emotions play a big part too when I have a strong feeling of being happy or sad the words come out easier. Everything I’ve done has always been centered around writing,” she said.

Although writing tasteful lyrics is her biggest strengths, Bil — whose real name is Nabilah Musa — said she was shy to share her writings with anyone.

But as time passed by and confidence grew, she did, and her close friends told her she should start creating a beat and singing to it.

In September 2014, the songstress career took a turn for the better.

She was singing on stage at a wedding and a couple of days later Yuna’s manager who was at a wedding offered her a chance to grace a bigger stage.

“I had to make this life decision in like less than a month, I was still studying back then.”

With the pen she carries around everywhere, she signed the deal a couple of days later.

“It took a turn because my family members are all from a science background. My sister and brother are engineers.”

In 2016 she graduated with a broadcasting and public relations degree and a year later released her album Young Adults.

“Throughout my studies, I’ve always been working. While I was working as a social media producer I realised I can’t balance both.

“To develop I need to be committed to one, and over the past couple of years I’ve seen a tremendous growth in my musical career.”

Her advice to anyone who wants a similar path into the industry is to know what you want.

“It starts with knowing what you want and the direction you want to achieve. I don’t know whether it’ll take you guys as long as I did but stay true to your passion.”

Bil’s career has taken her across small venues to bars and music festivals and on November 10, she would be gracing Urbanscapes 2018 at Chin Woo Stadium in Jalan Hang Jebat, Kuala Lumpur.

“Urbanscapes is the biggest stage I’d be performing at by myself. A close second would be Good Vibes Festival.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

The artiste who turned 25 earlier this month said there are no plans yet for 2019, but she hopes to be a step closer to achieve her dream of producing music overseas.

“I’ve got nothing confirmed for next year, but we do have plans for me to get back in the studio and start making music.

“My goal ultimately is to make music in the United Kingdom. Maybe in five years, that’s the plan.

“People start paying more attention when you produce something from overseas but for the meantime, I want to get as many gigs as possible,” said the Yuna Room Records artiste.

