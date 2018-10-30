Crooked bridge still in proposal stage, says works minister

Works Minister Baru Bian says the proposed construction of the crooked bridge to replace the Johor Causeway is still being studied by the government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The proposed construction of a crooked bridge is still being studied by the government, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said the proposed construction of the bridge to replace the Johor Causeway would involve high cost, give rise to socio-economic and political implications, as well as international relations.

“Therefore, the ministry will refer to the cabinet for views and direction of the project implementation,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ir Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) on the justification of building the crooked bridge.

To a supplementary question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) whether the government would upgrade the Johor Causeway as an alternative to building the crooked bridge to overcome congestion, Baru said the government would also study the matter. ― Bernama