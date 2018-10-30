Dr M: Foreign investors will be protected

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― Malaysia will protect foreign investors keen to invest in the country, but who may be mistreated due to corruption when dealing with government officers, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the investors should also step forward and report any wrongdoings.

“There are no reports on that (corruption). We are open to investigating if anybody knows about the incidents of corruption.

“Do tell us, we will protect you and take action against the corrupt officers,” he told a press conference after launching the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 here today.

Dr Mahathir said after the Pakatan Harapan government took over Putrajaya, a lot of investors who previously refused to invest in Malaysia, had now done so.

Unlike the previous government, he said nobody in the current administration asked for 30 per cent free shares or refused to approve project applications.

“They (investors) said they are happy with the treatment received from this government,” added the prime minister. ― Bernama