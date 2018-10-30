Bursa turn mixed at mid-morning

At mid-morning, losers led gainers 394 to 182, with 303 counters unchanged, 1,021 untraded and 91 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 – Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today and reversed losses from the opening, with buys in selected heavyweights.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.19 of-a-point to 1,683.92 from Monday’s close of 1,683.73.

The index opened 4.45 points stronger at 1,688.18.

However, losers led gainers 394 to 182, with 303 counters unchanged, 1,021 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Volume stood at 745.43 million units valued at RM381.25 million.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank added two sen to RM9.29, Tenaga improved 20 sen to RM14.30, Petronas Chemicals was up four sen to RM9.35, while Public Bank lost two sen to RM24.56 and CIMB declined one sen to RM5.59.

For actives, Datasonic was 2.5 sen better at 33 sen, Hubline and Hibiscus Petroleum were flat at 4.5 sen and RM1.01 respectively, while Seacera declined 1.5 sen to 19 sen and Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 32 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 5.47 points to 11,549.59, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 1.6 points to 11,417.61 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 3.85 points to 11,529.5.

The FBM Ace Index lost 38.26 points to 4,674.08 and the FBM 70 declined 13.26 points to 13,117.97.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 4.09 points better at 7,286.31, the Financial Services Index decreased 5.06 points to 17,027.27 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased by 0.17 of-a-point to 167.8. — Bernama