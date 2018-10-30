Dr M explains why Putrajaya snubbed RM100m donation to Tabung Harapan

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad disclosed today that his administration rejected a company’s offer of RM100 million for Tabung Harapan Malaysia as it suspected corrupt motives.

The unnamed firm was also one with a spotty track record, which Dr Mahathir said fuelled suspicions that it was hoping to curry favour in the hopes of swaying federal policy-making in the future.

“We were offered a RM100million donation to the fund and we felt this company actually has some problems and that they are trying to influence the government.

“So we rejected (the donation),” he said during the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 this morning.

Dr Mahathir was responding to the questions after reiterated in his speech that his government rejected the attempted donation.

