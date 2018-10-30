Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks skid in first few minutes

Floor traders work under a world map displaying indexes of major markets during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 30 — Hong Kong and mainland stocks fell in the opening minutes of trade today, tracking more losses on Wall Street following a report that the US is planning to put tariffs on all China imports as early as next month.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.28 per cent, or 70.36 points, to 24,741.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.14 per cent, or 3.53 points, to 2,538.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, fell 0.45 per cent, or 5.63 points, to 1,258.95. — AFP