Diane von Furstenberg to design Claridge’s Christmas tree

Diane von Furstenberg attends the CFDA Awards in New York, June 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 30 — Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg will be bringing her iconic sensibilities to Claridge’s in London, where she’ll design the luxury hotel’s annual Christmas tree.

The American designer follows in hallowed footsteps, taking on the project a year after Karl Lagerfeld brought an inverted, silver-gilded design resembling a glimmering stalactite to the hotel’s art deco lobby.

Known around the world for her iconic wrap dresses, von Furstenberg will create a tree she’s calling “The Tree of Love” — which she said will celebrate “all aspects of love and life”.

The Christmas tree is not von Fursternberg’s first collaboration with the luxury Mayfair hotel: she designed a series of rooms and suites for the hotel in 2010.

This will mark the ninth year in which Claridge’s has invited a guest designer to reinterpret the famous tree; before Lagerfeld in 2017, Apple’s Jonny Ive and Marc Newsom took on the challenge, preceded a year earlier by fashion designer Christopher Bailey.

Von Furstenberg will unveil “The Tree of Love” on the morning of November 27 in the hotel lobby. — AFP-Relaxnews