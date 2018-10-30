Kiss announce first dates of global farewell tour

Singer and guitarist Gene Simmons (right) and guitarist Tommy Thayer of US rock band Kiss perform on stage at the Zenith in Paris June 16, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Legendary US rock band Kiss has announced that they’re kicking off their End of the Road farewell tour in 2019, sharing a first round of dates in North America and Europe.

The band revealed last month that they would be going on a multi-year farewell tour after a more-than-four-decade career in music together.

They’ve now shared details of the tour’s first legs, starting in North America early in the new year and moving on to Europe in late May.

They’ll kick off the tour on January 31 in Vancouver, playing more than 40 dates across the North American continent through mid-April. On May 27, they’ll play their first European show in Leipzig before going on to play 20 more shows across Europe and the UK.

“KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said the band about their tour plans.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on November 2 at 10am local time via livenation.com.

Find the full list of tour dates at www.kissonline.com. — AFP-Relaxnews