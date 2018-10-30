David Yurman launches New York flagship

Joan Smalls in the David Yurman Fall Winter 2018 Campaign, shot by Peter Lindbergh. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 30 — Luxury jewellery house David Yurman is taking on New York with a new flagship store.

The US brand plans to set up shop in Manhattan in the second half of 2019, in the form of a three-level space spanning more than 5,000 square feet. The store will be located at 57th Street between the prestigious 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue.

“57th Street was a natural choice,” said the brand’s co-founder and CEO David Yurman. “We are on one of the greatest shopping streets in the world — it attracts an international customer and is on par with the prestigious shopping destinations around the world.”

“We’re an American luxury brand with a growing global presence and being at such a quintessential New York location feels like a natural fit,” added the brand’s President, Carol Pennelli.

The company’s heritage will be reflected in its interior, which will incorporate references from the art world along with innovative technology for a relaxed client experience. The boutique will carry the brand’s collections across the categories of high jewellery, women’s, men’s, wedding and watches.

The news comes months after David Yurman stole the spotlight with a star-studded campaign in August, featuring supermodels Amber Valletta, Anna Ewers, Joan Small and Ashley Graham.

Since being founded by artists David and Sybil Yurman in 1980, David Yurman has gone on to carve out a reputation for creative, luxurious American pieces. The brand now retails at over 350 locations worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews