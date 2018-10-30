Plastic waste now up for auction in Selangor

Plastic waste is piled outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat October 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Selangor will be holding a plastic waste auction starting next month, in an innovative way to deal with the illegal recycling factories mushrooming within its borders.

Malay daily Kosmo! reported today Selangor Local Government committee chairman Ng Sze Han saying the auction is to get rid of 17,329 tonnes of plastic waste dumped at 26 factories in the Kuala Langat district.

“We will begin the process of disposal by opening bids to licensed manufacturers registered with the National Solid Waste Management Department under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to clean up all the plastic waste,” Ng was quoted saying at the Kuala Langat District Council Sports Complex yesterday.

Ng said the first auction is on November 7 and involves almost 6,000 tonnes of plastic waste left on a plot of land in Sungai Rambai, Jenjarom.

According to the news report, several manufacturers had previously expressed their interest to buy the plastic waste for processing when the state exco visited the dump site in Sungai Rambai together with the Kuala Langat District Council enforcement team.

Malaysia and Selangor’s Kuala Langat district in particular, made global news in recent weeks as first world nations including the UK were reported to illegally ship their plastic waste here to be recycled.

The Pakatan Harapan federal and state governments have ordered action to be taken against these illegal recycling factories, including shutting down some.