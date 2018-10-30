Dr M: PPBM doesn’t make deals with criminals

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad rejected claims that corrupt former officials were offering payment for entry into his party.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the prime minister, responded so when asked if any members of the previous government had dangled compensation for PPBM in the hopes that their membership would shield them from possible prosecution.

“No, no, we have not made deals with criminals,” said Dr Mahathir during a press conference at the Anti-Corruption Summit 2018 in Hotel Istana this morning.

