‘King of the Jungle’ to star Seth Rogen and Michael Keaton

US actor Michael Keaton is to play tech icon John McAfee. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Michael Keaton will play information security entrepreneur John McAfee and Seth Rogen the journalist invited to tour the magnate’s home on a remote Central American island.

Most well-known for the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee was the subject of a 2012 Wired Magazine article that comprised a personal profile and an off-the-wall island home tour.

“John McAfee’s Last Stand” forms the basis of dark comedy King of the Jungle, which has now found its leading men.

Living in the small, coastal Central American country of Belize, McAfee was identified as a suspect in two separate investigations: First drug manufacture and then murder.

Keaton of Birdman, Batman, and Beetlejuice will play McAfee, a role which was recast after Johnny Depp left the project.

Joining him is Rogen as Ari Furman, a fictionalised replacement for magazine writer Joshua Davis.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa of I Love You Phillip Morris are still in place to direct, with Davis on board as an executive producer.

Keaton won plaudits for his involvement in two recent true story adaptations: The newspaper staffer who helped uncover and expose systemic abuse in Spotlight, and Ray Kroc, the driven, franchise-creating personality behind the McDonalds restaurant chain, in The Founder.

Rogen has starred in the Kung Fu Panda and Neighbours franchises, and played Apple technologist Steve Wozniak in 2015 corporate leader biopic Steve Jobs. — AFP-Relaxnews