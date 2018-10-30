MP accused of molesting teen claims ‘misunderstood’

Malay Mail reported yesterday that investigators from Bukit Aman will meet the former minister today, and he had told police he would cooperate with investigations.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― The Perlis MP who was accused of molest by a teenage girl last week has claimed that there was “misunderstanding” between the two of them.

Harian Metro reported the Umno man saying he had no intention to “touch” the 15-year-old girl, causing the family to lodge a police report, that was later withdrawn.

“I have known them for long, nearly two years, and the event that was said to be a ‘molest’ did not happen in a secluded place, but in public.

“I don’t want this thing to go on because I pity the student, and she has a bright future,” he was quoted saying, adding that he was unaware the police report was retracted.

The news report did not name the MP it contacted.

The victim from Arau, Perlis, wrote in her police report that she was told by her teacher that the former minister had wanted to see her after he saw her perform with a band at Stadium Tuanku Syed Putra.

She claimed that when she met him, he invited her to play in Kuala Lumpur and offered her RM4,000.

She alleged that during the discussion inside his car, the former minister held her hand and caressed her shoulder.

The girl said she immediately ran out of the car.