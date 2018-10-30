WhatsApp now supports stickers

WhatsApp introduces stickers. — Picture courtesy of WhatsApp

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 30 — Finally, WhatsApp is introducing virtual stickers to its array of functions and features.

Sometimes, words just aren’t enough to properly express yourself. Maybe GIFs and emojis aren’t quite right either to properly convey to your friends and family exactly how you’re feeling.

Well now WhatsApp has introduced sticker support to the application to help you out — after all, a picture’s worth a thousand words, right?

There’s no question that sharing an image of a full coffee cup with crossed out eyes is far more effective than saying, “I’m tired,” and if that image doesn’t tickle your fancy or portray your tiredness just right, you can make your own stickers.

WhatsApp provides a set of APIs and interfaces that allows third party designers and developers to create their own sticker packs ensuring that users’ sticker options continue to grow and cover all versions of being tired and beyond.

All you have to do to share a sticker is tap on the new sticker button and pick the image that inspires you.

If this option isn’t available on your device yet, keep checking for updates; rollout has already begun and is making its way across the world. — AFP-Relaxnews