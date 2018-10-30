Snapchat’s new Snap Camera brings filters to your desktop computer

You can now use your favourite mobile Snapchat lenses on your computer. — Picture courtesy of Google / Snapchat

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 30 — On Friday, Snap Inc introduced Snap Camera, a free computer application designed to bring your favourite Snap filters to your desktop.

As of Friday, you’re no longer limited to using that Snapchat puppy filter on your phone. With Snap Inc’s new desktop application, Snap Camera, you can now use thousands of lenses on the comfort of your own PC.

With the desktop app, you’ll be able to choose from all the classic filters you know and love, like the puppy or rainbow vomit options, as well as thousands more made by the Lens Creator community via Lens Studio. Now, you can wear a beautifully arranged flower crown and always be digitally festival ready on any device you own—smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer.

To run the Snap Camera, download the application from your desktop application store—the app will handle the rest. It will automatically sync with whatever camera your computer is using, whether it’s the pre-installed camera or that of video-sharing applications and platforms like Skype or YouTube.

The company has also developed a custom application that integrates seamlessly with Twitch, so you can livestream in style.

Snap Camera is available for free download on both Mac and Windows. — AFP-Relaxnews