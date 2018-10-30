Hoddle's family grateful for well wishes after legend's heart attack

Hoddle collapsed on his 61st birthday shortly before he was due to go on air as a pundit for BT Sport. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 30 ― Glenn Hoddle's family have revealed their gratitude for the outpouring of support for the Tottenham legend since he suffered a heart attack on Saturday.

Hoddle collapsed on his 61st birthday shortly before he was due to go on air as a pundit for BT Sport.

He was airlifted to hospital and reportedly underwent surgery to insert three stents.

After being described as being in a “serious condition” on Sunday, Hoddle was said to be awake, sitting up in bed and speaking to his family yesterday.

The former England manager was reported to have been moved out of intensive care as he continued his recovery.

“Glenn and his family are overwhelmed by the best wishes sent from Tottenham Hotspur staff, players, ex-players and most importantly all our tremendous supporters since he was taken ill on Saturday,” the statement from the Hoddle family read on Tottenham's official Twitter account.

“It has been a huge comfort to have your support and memories to lift us all at such a difficult time, so thank you.”

Widely considered as one of the best English players of his generation, Hoddle won two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup in 1984 during a 12-season career with Tottenham.

He later moved to Monaco, winning the French title in 1987-88.

Hoddle, who made 53 appearances for England, had two player-manager spells with Swindon and Chelsea before being handed the role as England boss.

After a last 16 exit to Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, he lost his job the following year after controversial remarks he made suggesting disabled people were paying the price for sins in past lives in an interview with The Times.

Hoddle went onto manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves for short spells before opening a football academy and moving into punditry. ― AFP