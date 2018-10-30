Hello Kitty and friends coming to KL next month

The organisers and sponsors at the media event about 'Our Sanrio Times — Kuala Lumpur'. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Hello Kitty is set to invade Kuala Lumpur with her Sanrio friends this December.

For the uninitiated, Sanrio is a toy and product company from Japan known for its line of adorable cartoon characters, the most famous being Hello Kitty.

The exhibition titled the “Our Sanrio Times — Kuala Lumpur” will be held at Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur from November 24 to January 6, 2019. It will be the largest event featuring Hello Kitty and Sanrio characters in South-east Asia.

Fans are in for a real treat as over 400 valued vintage items will be on show. Moreover, it is designed to be a fully interactive and fun family experience, perfectly timed for the school holidays, Christmas and the New Year.

There will be Sanrio Village, featuring 100 members of the Sanrio family like Patty & Jimmy and Minna no Tabo on a classical Sanrio Train made to resemble the Sanrio Gift Gate in Gotanda, Tokyo in the 1970s.

If that’s not enough, there will also be over 300 vintage items on display offering an unprecedented visual experience to those attending.

The Retro Classic zone will be a walk down memory lane; visitors can even check out the replica of Sanrio’s first merchandise, the Hello Kitty coin purse.

To top it all off, there will also be a plush giant 3.5m tall Hello Kitty image so fans can take Instagram-worthy pictures.

Apart from that, the exhibition will also include various themed zones including the Sanrio Time Tunnel, Paper Doll Fun, Vintage Stationary House, Strawberry Newsroom and Strawberry Office.

There will also be sketching lessons for art aficionados given by the Sanrio Japan designers where participants will be privy to a step-by-step process showing how the endearing Sanrio characters are drawn.

Founded in 1960, Sanrio’s portfolio of over 400 endearing characters including Hello Kitty, have enchanted fans all over the world. Continuing a long-standing tradition, the exhibition is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors throughout its run.

“Our Sanrio Times — Kuala Lumpur” is licensed by Sanrio and organised by Alata Events Sdn Bhd and Macexpo Exhibition Co Ltd.

Tickets to the exhibition are priced at RM25 for early bird purchasers from October 30 until November 20 and RM33 after the early bird period. Admission is free for children below the height of 90 centimetres.

People with disabilities and senior citizens can enjoy special rates at RM20 from November 21 to January 6, 2019.

Interested parties can purchase the tickets here or call +603 9222 8811.

Log on to www.oursanriotimes.my for additional info.