Are you an inactive voter? Check today at the NRD or EC

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 ― The Election Commission of Malaysia (EC) will exhibit 32,163 names of registered voters with non-active status identity cards in the National Registration Department (NRD) records for the past few years, beginning today until November 12.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun, in a statement yesterday, said those names would require confirmation by the voters themselves, next-of-kin or witnesses who knew the voters for the purpose of updating the electoral roll.

According to him, those with information and intended to verify the status of the listed registered voters, were advised to go to any of the state election offices to fill out the Voter Registration Review Feedback Form.

“If confirmation is on a voter who has died, the informer must make a sworn declaration accompanied by the feedback form. The feedback can be submitted until December 31, 2018,” he said.

In addition, on the same date, the EC would also display the 2018 Third Quarter of the Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT) (ST3/2018).

Azhar Azizan said, during the registration period for ST3/2018, the EC received 15,933 new voter registration applications from eligible citizens and 7,044 applications for change of electoral division from registered voters.

He said the applicants were advised to check their names in DPT ST3/2018 and if their names were not listed, they could make an application through Form B.

For registered voters who wished to protest the entry of any person's name in DPT ST3/ 2018, they could do so by completing Form C.

Azhar Azizan said during the DPT ST3/2018 exhibition period, the EC would also display the names of voters who had died or lost their citizenship status to be taken out of the electoral roll.

Any enquiries regarding the electoral roll for review, verification and DPT ST3/2018 could contact the EC Headquarters at 03-8892 7018 or contact any state election office.

The applicant could also visit the EC portal at www.spr.gov.my or via the MySPR Semak smartphone application to check the list of names displayed in DPT ST3/2018. ― Bernama