Muhyiddin: Taking in new members does not mean bringing in Umno culture

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― The Umno culture will not seep into Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) even though the latter had an open policy about taking in members.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party had its own policies and principles which should be upheld by every individual who wants to become a member.

“We will defend those (principles and policies) and we will see if they (new members) are suitable or not.

“If we find they are not suitable, we will not allow them into the party, we have our criteria,” he told reporters after launching the Federal Territory Bersatu cluster conference here last night.

Muhyiddin was commenting on the statement made by Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Abdul Kadir Jasin recently that about 40 Members of Parliament from Umno could be quitting the party and joining Bersatu.

Abdul Kadir said there was a possibility of that happening as they had met with Bersatu President and other top party leaders several times, either individually or in groups.

Muhyiddin who is also Home Minister said it was true that several MPs from Umno had met him and Dr Mahathir on the matter.

“In the meetings, I was clear about our party’s policies, acceptance of membership and other matters.

“Our policy is that we are open to anyone who wants to join the party, regardless of whether he is MP or an ordinary member,” he added. ― Bernama