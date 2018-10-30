Go-Jek launches portal in Singapore for drivers to pre-register their interest

Indonesia-based ride-hailing company Go-Jek has announced plans to move into four new markets, including Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE , Oct 30 — Indonesian ride-hailing giant Go-Jek has made its first move to recruit drivers here with the launch of a portal for drivers to “pre-register to use its platform”.

“There has been a huge amount of driver interest here in Singapore and we are pleased to take this important first step toward driver recruitment,” said Go-Jek in a press release yesterday.

“At Go-Jek, we understand that driver-partners are crucial to successful operations, which is why we’re looking forward to building strong, engaging relationships with the driver community,” it added.

Those who provide their contact information through the Go-Jek website will receive notifications from the company with details and steps on how to apply to join Go-Jek’s Singapore when the company launches, which is expected to be next month.

Asked if a license for Go-Jek to operate here has been approved, the Land Transport Authority would only say that “all prospective private-hire car booking service operators will need to comply with the authority’s existing regulatory requirements before being allowed to operate in Singapore”. It added that it is “working closely” with Go-Jek to help the firm understand regulatory requirements here.

In May, Go-Jek said that it will invest US$500 million (S$671 million/ RM2.08 billion) in its international expansion strategy to enter markets in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam “in the next few months”.

It said that the expansion will start with a ride-hailing service, but the ultimate aim is to “replicate the multiple-service business model that has made it the market leader in Indonesia”.

Launched eight years ago, Go-Jek was set up by Harvard School of Business graduate Nadiem Makarim — who was also a former associate with consulting firm McKinsey — as a ride-hailing mobile application for motorcycle taxis in Jakarta.

The popularity of the app, which helped many commuters in Jakarta overcome the capital’s notorious gridlocks, allowed it to expand rapidly outside of the city and widen its breadth of operations to include a cashless payment app and even lifestyle services.

These services go beyond the usual food delivery options to include groceries, medicine and even the transportation of professional stylists and masseuses to the customer’s location. — TODAY