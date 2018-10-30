Chef Albert Adria's new dessert bar to open in London next week

Chef Albert Adria at Hotel Cafe Royal in London. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 30 ― Top Spanish chef Albert Adria is getting ready to open a new gourmet dessert boutique in London next week that will pair cakes and pastries with champagne and sparkling wine.

Aptly named Cakes and Bubbles, the dessert bar opens at Hotel Café Royal in the British capital and marks Adria's first permanent outpost in London.

Adria is renowned within haute gastronomy circles for the culinary wizardry he executes at his Barcelona restaurants like Tickets, 41°, Bodega 1900, Pakta and Enigma. In 2015, his work as a cutting-edge innovator in the pastry scene earned him the title of World's Best Pastry Chef by the same body that oversees the influential World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking.

At Cakes and Bubbles, the dessert menu is described as a blend of tradition, modernity, whimsy and playfulness. Classics like egg flan, homemade donuts and fruit cakes are offered alongside hazelnut and white chocolate cheesecake, “Airwaffles” with caramelised bananas, and chocolate Japanese ningyo-yaki cake balls.

For the ultimate dessert experience, guests can also pair their cakes with a glass of bubbly or sparkling wine.

“I believe London is the capital of the world, and I'm looking forward to this new challenge. It's a project that excites me as a pastry chef ― I've never opened anything specifically related to the sweet world,” Adria said in a statement.

“Our approach and menu will be a cross between the classical and contemporary. I am looking forward to bringing this concept to Hotel Café Royal, London's only modern grand hotel and the place I feel I belong whilst in the city.”

Adria is the latest high-profile pastry chef to plant a flag in London and enrich the city's dessert scene. French chef Dominique Ansel (inventor of the Cronut) opened Dominique Ansel Bakery in London in 2016.

Cakes and Bubbles is set to open November 8. ― AFP-Relaxnews