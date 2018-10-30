US transportation safety agency, Boeing aiding in Lion Air crash probe

Lutfiani shows an undated picture of her husband, Deryl Fida Febrianto, a passenger on Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at her house in Surabaya, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. — Antara Foto/Didik Suhartono via Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 30 — The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing Co said yesterday they are providing assistance in the investigation into the Lion Air flight that crashed into the sea north of Java Island with 189 people on board.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta and all aboard are feared dead, an Indonesian search and rescue agency official told reporters.

Boeing said it is “providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident”.

The NTSB is also providing assistance to Indonesian investigators, a spokesman for the agency said. — Reuters