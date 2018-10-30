Coach set to take to the catwalk in China

A model walks the runway at the Coach Spring 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2018, in New York City. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Oct 30 — Coach is packing up and heading to China for its next catwalk show.

The US heritage fashion label is set to stage a runway presentation in Shanghai this December, reports WWD.

Dubbed ‘Coach Lights Up Shanghai,’ the event will commemorate the label’s 15th anniversary in the country.

“Shanghai is one of the most vibrant, youthful and contemporary cities I have ever visited,” the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers told WWD.

“It has a distinct energy that is inspiring and exciting - just like New York. I’m most looking forward to taking the spirit of the new Coach and the attitude and energy of New York to Shanghai to connect in an exciting and memorable way.”

The mixed-gender catwalk presentation will reportedly showcase multiple collaborations with famous Chinese figures, spanning footwear, accessories and clothing.

China is fast building a reputation for itself as a major fashion show destination, with several luxury houses opting to showcase collections in the country over the past few years.

September saw Tommy Hilfiger opt out of the traditional Fashion Month calendar to take his ‘TommyNow’ show to Shanghai, while Miu Miu is set to showcase its Resort 2019 collection in the city on November 22.

Last year, lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret also famously chose the city as the location of its annual winter fashion show. — AFP-Relaxnews