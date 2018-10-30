Austin Film Festival: ‘The Rest Stop at the End of the Universe’ wins Podcast Script Award

Austin Film Festival introduced a Fiction Podcast script award in 2017. — AFP pic

AUSTIN, Oct 30 — Keep an ear open for The Rest Stop at the End of the Universe, winner of 2018’s Austin Film Festival Podcast Script Award.

Written by Sam Suksiri of monthly sketch comedy podcast Traffic Therapy, The Rest Stop at the End of the Universe was named Podcast Script Award winner at the 2018 Austin Film Festival.

It emerged victorious after being selected for a final round alongside finalists Alethea, Forces and Welles D-11.

The Rest Stop at the End of the Universe was announced 2018’s podcast competition winner along with the AFF’s other number ones across its screenplay and teleplay disciplines. See AustinFilmFestival.com for a full list.

The Fiction Podcast Award was introduced to the AFF in 2017, its inaugural recipient being How to Build a Fire, written by Kim’s Convenience story editor Kat Sandler.

Once completed, How to Build a Fire was first co-hosted by Toronto, Canada’s Now Magazine, and is now available through Koffler Digital on SoundCloud and iTunes.

Suksiri’s existing podcast, “Traffic Therapy,” is among the nominees at the 2018 Audio Verse Awards, for which voting closes on November 3.

It can be found at traffictherapypodcast.com and through half a dosen other platforms: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, Podbean and Youtube, with a social media presence on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr. — AFP-Relaxnews