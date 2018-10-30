Horrowshow beauty: The fashion crowd does Halloween

Kaia Gerber on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 30 — Halloween isn’t until tomorow, but that didn’t stop most of Hollywood from getting into costume over the weekend, at various star-studded spooky bashes.

We break down some of the hottest beauty looks.

Alexa Chung

Model, TV presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung turned herself into a mermaid for Halloween, a look she pulled off with the help of a candy pink wig, shimmering eyeshadow and a frosted blue lipstick.

A sweep of liquid eyeliner added glamour to the look.

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner donned a bouffant blonde wig for her ‘fembot’ costume, accessorizing with over-lined lips, winged eyeliner and feather false lashes.

Kaia Gerber

Supermodel Kaia Gerber grunged things up for the annual Casamigos Halloween party, taking on the persona of rock star Joan Jett with a spiky black mullet and messy bangs.

A dark blue smokey eye, bold brows and fake tattoos completed the costume.

Zoë Kravitz

Stepping out into the night as a vampire, actress and singer Zoë Kravitz donned fake fangs, fake blood, and a slick of bright red lipstick.

Some flashy sunglasses and a towel turban were the only accessories required.

Jospehine Skriver

Supermodel Josephine Skriver traded in her day look for something a little more bloodthirsty, hiding behind a ‘Kiss Me’ mask and a lot of fake blood.

However, the fashion icon did find a way to nod to one current major beauty trend by rocking a pair of messy space buns. — AFP-Relaxnews