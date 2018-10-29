Isn’t ending Malay supremacy against PPBM’s own interests? Umno veep asks

Khaled said that Syed Saddiq lacked the understanding of the issues surrounding the concept of 'Ketuanan Melayu'. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Oct 29 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today criticised Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman over the latter’s remarks on the topic of “Ketuanan Melayu”, or Malay supremacy.



Without naming the PPBM Youth chief, Khaled claimed that this was confusing coming from a party that claims to champion Bumiputra rights.



“This goes against the namesake, political agenda and narrative of PPBM, a party that was established based on Bumiputra interests.



“Isn't this also against the Bersatu (PPBM) chairman’s (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) insistence that the party qualifies and can afford to better take care of the Malays than Umno?” questioned Khaled in a six-point statement tonight.



The 59-year-old former Johor mentri besar said that Syed Saddiq, as the party’s Youth chief, lacked the understanding of the issues surrounding the concept of “Ketuanan Melayu.”



“If the Malays have a lot of social and economic problems, then PPBM should offer the community in the country something concrete and better,” he said.



Khaled also reminded Syed Saddiq that the “Ketuanan Melayu” concept was not something that was created, but rather a concept that has roots in the country’s early history.



“The concept then became a basis for it to be enshrined by writing in our country’s Federal Constitution and led to the social contract that was agreed by all Malaysians since the pre-independence negotiations.



“Even though we agree that the understanding and approach to the “Ketuanan Melayu” concept needs to change with the times, it does not mean it is not important or relevant anymore,” said Khaled.



PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Syed Saddiq’s statement calling for an end to the era of ”Ketuanan Melayu” or Malay supremacy, had been misinterpreted.



He said Syed Saddiq’s statement was also interpreted as if PPBM was no longer fighting for the Malays when, in reality, the party existed on the basis of championing the rights of the Malays in line with matters enshrined in the Federal Constitution.



On Saturday, Syed Saddiq was reported to have said that the era of Malay supremacy has ended and Malaysia would shift towards equity and equitable distribution of wealth across all segments, an agenda which would also be bandied about by PPBM.



The video of the Muar MP’s statement had also gone viral and has since become a hot topic of discussion.