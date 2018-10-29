Ramkarpal urges cops to quiz Najib, Rosmah over Altantuya murder allegations

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leave the Kuala Lumpur High Court, October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — A Member of Parliament has urged the Home Ministry to get statements from Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in connection to the latest allegations that they were involved in the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder case

Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) said the revelations were made by businessman J. Deepak who was previously said to enjoy good ties with the couple in an interview which was uploaded on to the internet recently, but the recording has since been deleted.

He said what Deepak brought up in the interview was important to the case as it could pinpoint the motive behind the murder of the Mongolian model.

“Deepak had clearly stated that Pekan was involved in the murder (of Altantuya), he said Pekan and his wife were directly involved, that was Deepak’s statement.

“This is important because it happened more than 10 years ago. Is the Royal Malaysia Police so incompetent that they could not investigate and determine who ordered the murder?” he asked when debating the 11th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Commenting further, Ramkarpal who represented Altantuya’s family in their civil suit at the Shah Alam High Court which will be heard in January, said Rosmah should have lodged a police report if what Deepak exposed in the interview were untrue.

“This serious revelation was not answered by Pekan’s wife, she did not lodge a police report (or) do anything to deny the serious allegations, this is a lead which could solve (the question of the) motive behind Altantuya’s case,” he said, adding that police should take Deepak’s statement.

Altantuya was murdered in 2006 in the jungles in Puncak Alam, with her head reportedly shot before her body was blown up with a C4 bomb.

After the case was brought to court, two policemen who were Najib’s personal bodyguards were found guilty and sentenced to death.

Ramkarpal said the appropriate action should be taken, so that it was in keeping with “the rule of law’ constantly stressed by the Pakatan Harapan government. — Bernama