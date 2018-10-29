DAP MP claims auditor-general's 1MDB report was tampered with

Deputy PAC chairman Wong Kah Who today alleged in Dewan Rakyat that the 2016 Auditor-General’s Department’s report on 1MDB was tampered with. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Public Accounts Committee deputy chairperson Wong Kah Woh today alleged in Dewan Rakyat that the 2016 Auditor-General’s Department’s report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was tampered with.

Wong, who is also Ipoh Timur MP, claimed that the report was altered following instructions by certain individuals under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“The audit report (on 1MDB) was classified as a state secret under the OSA (Official Secrets Act 1972). In fact, there was an abuse of power, where audit report was amended on instructions by specific people.

“Luckily, there was a change of government on May 9, 2018. Only then we can show to the people what has happened,” he said during his debate on the mid-term review of the 11th Malaysia Plan.

Wong also said that under the BN government major investigative and regulatory agencies have tarnished their credibility due to the 1MDB scandal.

“We have experienced before the 14th general elections, where agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) and Central Bank have lost their credibility.

“These agencies have lost their integrity as they often say there is no investigations pertaining to 1MDB,” he said.