US urges EU to stop WTO steel spat, hopes for deal with Canada, Mexico

A worker cuts a piece from a steel coil at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania March 9, 2018. ― Reuters pic

GENEVA, Oct 29 — The United States said today it was “deeply disappointed” the European Union was pressing ahead with litigation over US and aluminium tariffs at the World Trade Organisation, and urged EU member states to consider carefully their broader interests.

US Ambassador Dennis Shea also told a WTO meeting that going ahead with hearings on disputes about US tariffs would undermine the viability of the WTO, according to a transcript of his remarks seen by Reuters.

A US trade official later told the same meeting that the United States was hopeful of reaching a deal in talks on the tariffs with Canada and Mexico, the transcript showed. — Reuters