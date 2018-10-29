Anwar’s voice heard again in Dewan Rakyat

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters after the second meeting of the first session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s voice was once again heard in the Dewan Rakyat when he took part in the debate on the Eleventh Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review.

This was the first debate he took part part after being sworn in as a member of the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 15 after winning the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election on Oct 13 with a majority of 23,560 votes.

During the debate, Anwar said there was an urgent need for the government to reject the culture of corruption to ensure that the government administration and machinery were more transparent.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to take the necessary measures to review the laws, enforcement and integrity of government servants to prevent corruption from spreading.

“I urge ministers and government departments to start by ensuring that the entire government machinery understand the call by the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) which is also the wish of the people who are tired of the system and want thorough changes in our country.

“I agree with the Prime Minister that the people had been robbed, and this cannot be allowed to continue, as I have said before, I can forgive cruelty done on me personally, but I do not have the mandate and power to forgive any leader robbing the people,” he said to applause by the other members of Parliament.

He also expressed support for the government’s commitment to helping the poor and reducing the gap between the lower and higher incomes, without neglecting the rights and privileges of the Malays and Bumiputera.

Anwar also urged that selection committees for Parliament be set up to ensure that transformations are implemented soon.

He also stressed the need to make the government administration exclusive to the elite, but should take into consideration the views of all the rakyat, and stressed that the interests of the rakyat and nation were about the individual and minority groups. — Bernama