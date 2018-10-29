Exercise caution when issuing statements on ICERD, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a dialogue session at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — All parties are asked to seek further clarifications on the ratification process of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) before issuing any statement on the matter.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said the irresponsible actions of those who viralled the issue by claiming that it will affect the position of a certain race and religion in the country was feared to trigger communal disputes.

“There are irresponsible parties who have spread the news that the Malaysian implications from the ICERD could lead to the eradication of Bumiputera rights, including the issue that Malay soldiers and police should not use the word Malay because it is considered discrimination.

“I emphasise that what is being viralled by the irresponsible quarters can invite slander and can lead to hatred and has a potential to become a racial problem,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby today.

Hence Mujahid called on the party who had issued the statement to meet him to understand the process of ratification that would not affect the rights of the people in the country including the privileges of the Bumiputera.

He also explained that, in the context of this country, the ICERD ratification can be made with several reservations and taking into account the national legislation and constitution.

Asked on the hopes of the ministry on the 2019 Budget to be tabled this Friday, Mujahid hoped the government would increase allocation for the development of tahfiz institutions in the country in line with the National Tahfiz Education Policy. — Bernama