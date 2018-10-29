Minister: Status of Bahasa Melayu, racial unity key pillars in UEC recognition

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said upholding the status of Bahasa Melayu and the issue of racial unity and harmony are the two main pillars considered in the study related to recognition of the UEC. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Upholding the status of Bahasa Melayu and the issue of racial unity and harmony are the two main pillars considered in the study related to recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said.

He said the government did not want UEC’s recognition being politicised by any party, so any decision made should be rational by taking into account the two key pillars.

“Holistic studies on UEC will have two main components, namely internal studies conducted by the ministry itself as well as the process of gathering input and information from multiple sources by a special team.

“This special team is headed by Dr Eddin Khoo, son of Prof Dr Khoo Kay Kim, and assisted by ABIM president Mohamad Raimi Abdul Rahim and Dong Zhong (United Chinese School Committees Association) deputy president Tan Yew Sing, will gather information, views, as well as the process of dealing with parties who are for as well as critical of UEC,” he said during the question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) who wanted to know the latest developments in the holistic study on UEC and the key points to be considered in the study.

Maszlee said the views and information pertaining to UEC were important because the fact-gathering had to be rational and not prejudiced.

“Any decision should not only be made based on a comprehensive study but should also be preceded by a healthy discussion in the public arena based on facts collected in an objective, rational and independent manner by the designated team.

Maszlee also emphasised the ministry had put in place a consultation process with all parties so that any decisions related to the UEC would involve all parties.

The committee’s study would be submitted to the ministry before being brought to the Cabinet for a decision, he said. — Bernama